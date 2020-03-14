Siddharth Shukla Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Biography & Images

Siddharth Shukla is a tv serial actor and mannequin.Siddharth usually works in tv serials. He’s december beginning and he was born in 1978. Mumbai is his beginning place. He began his performing profession with sony television’s Present “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He’s well-known for her position in some Tv serial named “Dil Se Dil Tak”, “Balika Vadhu”, “Love U Zindagi”. He has additionally participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in season 6, it’s the very talked-about actuality present. Siddharth has additionally participated in one other common actuality present which is Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2019 Shukla is understood for his participated in India common actuality present “Massive Boss 13”. Learn extra to learn about Siddharth Shukla Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Biography & Images.

Siddharth Shukla Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Siddharth Shukla

Born: 12 December 1980

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation: Tv Actor

Siddharth Shukla Performing Profession & Debut

Siddharth made his Bollywood performing debut in 2014 with the “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” film. He was in supporting position on this film, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are within the lead position. Shukla is the son of Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla. His father is a civil engineer and dealing with a reserve financial institution of India. Shukla Ji has two elder sisters. Siddharth has accomplished his education from St. Xavier’s Excessive College, Fort. He has performed a job in lots of tv serials like “Pavitra Rishta” in 2010, “Savdhaan India” in 2015-16, “Karn Sangini” in 2017, “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi” in 2009-10, and so on.

Siddharth Shukla Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 39 Years as of 2019

Peak: 188 cm

Weight: 78 KG

Eye Shade: Black

Hair Shade: Black

Siddharth Shukla Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius

Nick Title: Sid

College: St. Xavier’S Excessive College, Fort, Mumbai

Faculty: Rachana Sansad College Of Inside Design

Training: Commencement In Inside Designing

Nationality: Indian

Wage: 60000 Per Episode

Internet Price: Not Recognized

Tv Debut: “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”

Movie Debut: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania In 2014

Siddharth Shukla Household & Caste

Father: Ashok Shukla

Mom: Rita Shukla

Brother: None

Sister: Title Not Recognized

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Brahmin

Siddharth Shukla Favourite Issues

Favourite Shade: White

Favourite Meals: Pav Bhaji

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachan, Mithun Chakraborty

Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi

Favourite Movie: Quick & Livid, Deewar, Jab We Met

Favourite Vacation spot: Germany, Spain

Siddharth Shukla Hobbies

Siddharth Shukla Girlfriends, Affairs & Extra

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marital Standing: Single

Spouse: N/A

Baby: N/A

Unknown Information about Siddharth Shukla