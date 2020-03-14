Siddharth Shukla Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Biography & Images

Siddharth Shukla is a tv serial actor and mannequin.Siddharth usually works in tv serials. He’s december beginning and he was born in 1978. Mumbai is his beginning place. He began his performing profession with sony television’s Present “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He’s well-known for her position in some Tv serial named “Dil Se Dil Tak”, “Balika Vadhu”, “Love U Zindagi”. He has additionally participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in season 6, it’s the very talked-about actuality present. Siddharth has additionally participated in one other common actuality present which is Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2019 Shukla is understood for his participated in India common actuality present “Massive Boss 13”. Learn extra to learn about Siddharth Shukla Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Biography & Images.
Siddharth Shukla Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Siddharth Shukla
Born: 12 December 1980
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Occupation: Tv Actor
Siddharth Shukla Performing Profession & Debut
Siddharth made his Bollywood performing debut in 2014 with the “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” film. He was in supporting position on this film, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are within the lead position. Shukla is the son of Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla. His father is a civil engineer and dealing with a reserve financial institution of India. Shukla Ji has two elder sisters. Siddharth has accomplished his education from St. Xavier’s Excessive College, Fort. He has performed a job in lots of tv serials like “Pavitra Rishta” in 2010, “Savdhaan India” in 2015-16, “Karn Sangini” in 2017, “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi” in 2009-10, and so on.
Siddharth Shukla Age, Peak, Weight
Age: 39 Years as of 2019
Peak: 188 cm
Weight: 78 KG
Eye Shade: Black
Hair Shade: Black
Siddharth Shukla Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius
Nick Title: Sid
College: St. Xavier’S Excessive College, Fort, Mumbai
Faculty: Rachana Sansad College Of Inside Design
Training: Commencement In Inside Designing
Nationality: Indian
Wage: 60000 Per Episode
Internet Price: Not Recognized
Tv Debut: “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”
Movie Debut: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania In 2014
Siddharth Shukla Household & Caste
Father: Ashok Shukla
Mom: Rita Shukla
Brother: None
Sister: Title Not Recognized
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Brahmin
Siddharth Shukla Favourite Issues
Favourite Shade: White
Favourite Meals: Pav Bhaji
Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachan, Mithun Chakraborty
Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi
Favourite Movie: Quick & Livid, Deewar, Jab We Met
Favourite Vacation spot: Germany, Spain
Siddharth Shukla Hobbies
Siddharth Shukla Girlfriends, Affairs & Extra
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Single
Spouse: N/A
Baby: N/A
Unknown Information about Siddharth Shukla
- Does Siddharth Shukla smoke? – Not Recognized
- Does Siddharth Shukla drink alcohol? – Sure
- His household principally from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
