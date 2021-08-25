Siddhu Jonnalagadda Wiki, Age, Bio, Motion pictures, Spouse, Peak, Footage

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is a South Indian actor and creator. He was fashionable via Telugu motion pictures. Aside from this, he’s additionally a singer. His sturdy roles in Telugu motion pictures made him well-known. Later, he acted in Tamil motion pictures too. With sturdy roles, he were given extra new motion pictures and internet sequence. Lately, he’s a social media famous person and South Indian film famous person.

Biography and Instructional {Qualifications}

Born in Hyderabad, he was once an lively kid. He finished education with excellent marks. Later, he completed commencement in Engineering. He additionally holds a Masters in Industry Management. All through his school days, he began modeling. He was a part of a couple of print advertisements and types too. Later, he made a mark with small roles in South Indian motion pictures. His pretty roles in Telugu movies made him fashionable.

The spectacular appearing has earned quite a lot of new initiatives too. The daring roles have made him an fast famous person. Lately, he’s actively a part of Telugu motion pictures and internet sequence. With again to again hit initiatives, he’s now a well known Telugu actor.

Circle of relatives, Female friend

He was once born in a Hindu circle of relatives. His father is Saikumar Jonnaladagga and mom is Sharada. Chaithanya Jonnalagadda is his brother. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is unmarried and single.

Age, Peak, Weight

He was once born on 17 June 1992. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s age is 29 years as of 2021. His top is 5 toes 9 inches and weight is 54 Kgs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Occupation

His occupation began via modeling. Later, he made Telugu film debut in 2009. Later, he acted with fashionable stars in Telugu and Tamil motion pictures. His position in Krishna and His Leela with Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor was once an enormous hit. He additionally acted with Tamannaah in a powerful position. Lately, he’s a number one famous person in Telugu motion pictures.

All Motion pictures Listing

That Is Mahalakshmi

Narudi Bratuku Natana

Krishna and His Leela

Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma

Josh

Orange

Jagamemaaya

Guntur Talkies

Kalki

Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu

Lifestyles Prior to Marriage ceremony

Vallinam

Ice Cream 2

All Internet Collection Listing

Siddhu Jonnalagadda Footage

Instagram

Fb