Sidharth Malhotra Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Biography, Caste, Images & More

Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian movie actor who performs a task in solely Bollywood motion pictures. Sidharth is the son of Sunil Malhotra and Rimma Malhotra. Sidharth began his profession as an Assistant Director. His first film as an actor was the Scholar of the yr. Sidharth was born on 16th January 1985. He was born in Delhi, India. He belongs to a Punjabi household. Sidharth Malhotra has obtained so many awards for his appearing. He has labored as an assistant director of Karan johar within the film “My Identify Is Khan” in 2010. Try for more information about Sidharth Malhotra Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Biography, Caste, Images & More.

Sidharth Malhotra Wiki/Biography

Full Identify: Sidharth Malhotra

Born: 16 January 1985

Born Place: Delhi, India

Occupation: Movie Actor

Sidharth Malhotra Movie Profession & Debut

Sidharth made his Bollywood profession debut in 2012 with Karan johar’s film “Scholar of the 12 months”. Sidharth named for Filmfare Award for Greatest Male Debut nomination for this film. after this film he performed a task within the “Hasee Toh Phasee” film in 2014, this film just isn’t profitable. In the identical yr, he performed additionally a task in “Ek Villain” Film which was a brilliant hit film. The primary time he performed the function of Unhealthy boy. after then he performed a task in lots of motion pictures like “Brothers” in 2015, “Kapoor & Sons” in 2016, “Baar Baar Dekho” in 2016, “A Gentleman” in 2017, “Aiyaary” in 2018, and so on. His newest film is Marjaavaan which is launched in Nov 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra Bodily Look

Age: 57 Years as of 2019

Top: 185 cm or 6 ft 1 inch

Weight: 80 KG or 180 lbs

Eye Coloration: brown

Hair Coloration: Black

Sidharth Malhotra Physique Measurement

Chest: 42 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)

Biceps: 16 Inches (Approx)

Sidharth Malhotra Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Capricorn

Nick Identify: Sid

College: Don Bosco College, Delhi

School: Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi

Schooling: B.Com(Hons)

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Internet Price: Not Recognized

Movie Debut: Scholar Of The 12 months In 2012

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Sidharth Malhotra Household & Caste

Father: Sunil Malhotra

Mom: Rimma Malhotra

Brother: Harshad Malhotra

Sister: Not Recognized

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Sidharth Malhotra Favourite Issues

Favourite Coloration: White, Black

Favourite Meals: Jalebi, Biryani, Rooster Roll

Favourite Actor: Amitabh Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan

Favourite Actress: Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor

Favourite Vacation spot: New York, Goa

Favourite Director: Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani

Favourite Sports activities: Hockey, Rugby

Sidharth Malhotra Hobbies

Sidharth Malhotra Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marrital Standing: Single

Spouse: N/A

Youngster: N/A

Unknown Information about Sidharth Malhotra

Does Sidharth smoke? – Sure

Does Sidharth drink alcohol? – No