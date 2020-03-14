Sidharth Malhotra Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Biography, Caste, Images & More

Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian movie actor who performs a task in solely Bollywood motion pictures. Sidharth is the son of Sunil Malhotra and Rimma Malhotra. Sidharth began his profession as an Assistant Director. His first film as an actor was the Scholar of the yr. Sidharth was born on 16th January 1985. He was born in Delhi, India. He belongs to a Punjabi household. Sidharth Malhotra has obtained so many awards for his appearing. He has labored as an assistant director of Karan johar within the film “My Identify Is Khan” in 2010. Try for more information about Sidharth Malhotra Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Biography, Caste, Images & More.
Sidharth Malhotra Wiki/Biography
Full Identify: Sidharth Malhotra
Born: 16 January 1985
Born Place: Delhi, India
Occupation: Movie Actor
Sidharth Malhotra Movie Profession & Debut
Sidharth made his Bollywood profession debut in 2012 with Karan johar’s film “Scholar of the 12 months”. Sidharth named for Filmfare Award for Greatest Male Debut nomination for this film. after this film he performed a task within the “Hasee Toh Phasee” film in 2014, this film just isn’t profitable. In the identical yr, he performed additionally a task in “Ek Villain” Film which was a brilliant hit film. The primary time he performed the function of Unhealthy boy. after then he performed a task in lots of motion pictures like “Brothers” in 2015, “Kapoor & Sons” in 2016, “Baar Baar Dekho” in 2016, “A Gentleman” in 2017, “Aiyaary” in 2018, and so on. His newest film is Marjaavaan which is launched in Nov 2019.
Sidharth Malhotra Bodily Look
Age: 57 Years as of 2019
Top: 185 cm or 6 ft 1 inch
Weight: 80 KG or 180 lbs
Eye Coloration: brown
Hair Coloration: Black
Sidharth Malhotra Physique Measurement
Chest: 42 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)
Biceps: 16 Inches (Approx)
Sidharth Malhotra Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Capricorn
Nick Identify: Sid
College: Don Bosco College, Delhi
School: Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi
Schooling: B.Com(Hons)
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Internet Price: Not Recognized
Movie Debut: Scholar Of The 12 months In 2012
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Sidharth Malhotra Household & Caste
Father: Sunil Malhotra
Mom: Rimma Malhotra
Brother: Harshad Malhotra
Sister: Not Recognized
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized
Sidharth Malhotra Favourite Issues
Favourite Coloration: White, Black
Favourite Meals: Jalebi, Biryani, Rooster Roll
Favourite Actor: Amitabh Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan
Favourite Actress: Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor
Favourite Vacation spot: New York, Goa
Favourite Director: Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani
Favourite Sports activities: Hockey, Rugby
Sidharth Malhotra Hobbies
Sidharth Malhotra Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marrital Standing: Single
Spouse: N/A
Youngster: N/A
Unknown Information about Sidharth Malhotra
Does Sidharth smoke? – Sure
Does Sidharth drink alcohol? – No
