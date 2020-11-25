Sidhu met Captain Amarinder Singh for lunch, may return to Punjab cabinet soon

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday at midday meal, after which the possibility of re-inducting the former cricketer in the state cabinet has increased. Also Read – Night curfew, hotel, marriage house will also be closed in Punjab, will be applicable from this date

According to the Chief Minister's media advisor, the two leaders spent about an hour together at Amarinder Singh's residence here and shared views on various matters.

The Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted, "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu had a cordial meeting over the mid-day meal, in which important political matters of Punjab and national interest were discussed. The two leaders shared views on important matters during their time together for nearly an hour. "

In May last year, the chief minister had accused Sidhu of not “properly handling” the local government department and claimed that the Congress performed poorly in urban areas in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since then, there was tension in the relationship between the two leaders.

During the reshuffle in the cabinet, important departments were taken from Sidhu, after which he resigned from the cabinet and he was away from all activities of the Congress. Amarinder Singh invited Sidhu for lunch on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat met Sidhu at his residence in Amritsar, after which he was seen at the Congress ‘tractor rally’ held in Moga last month. This rally was held against the new agricultural laws of the center. Rawat called Sidhu the ‘Rafale’ of the Congress. Rawat said that even the most critical of Sidhu cannot deny his usefulness.