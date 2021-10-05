Sidhu will cross to Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh to fulfill Leader Minister Channi, grievances will likely be conquer!

Chandigarh : Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned that he’ll meet Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday for talks. The initiative comes an afternoon after Channi approached Sidhu and presented to unravel the problems thru talks.Additionally Learn – Congress MLA returned to Chhattisgarh through particular airplane from Delhi, mentioned – ‘All is definitely’

Sidhu, who resigned from the publish of state Congress president on Tuesday, mentioned, "The Leader Minister has known as me for talks….I will be able to succeed in Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh nowadays at 3 pm, he's welcome for any dialogue."

Leader Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate through achieving Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM nowadays, he’s welcome for any discussions ! – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) September 30, 2021



The turmoil within the Punjab unit of the Congress following the removing of Capt Amarinder Singh from the publish of Leader Minister and the resignation of the celebration’s state president Sidhu forward of the an important meeting elections within the state early subsequent yr. It is tousled. The factionalism within the Punjab Congress over the hot appointments of the brand new cupboard and different most sensible officers got here to the fore.

Chatting with newshounds on Wednesday, Channi had mentioned, “I’ve spoken to Sidhu sahib on phone nowadays. The celebration is splendid, the federal government accepts and follows the ideology of the celebration. (I advised him) you return, sit down and communicate.” When requested about Sidhu’s response, Channi mentioned that the chief advised him that he would sit down and communicate and he was once requested to take the assembly. Will give time for

Channi mentioned his executive would arrange a crew headed through a distinct prosecutor to struggle the instances within the courts. “We’re forming a distinct prosecutor and a crew of 10 contributors and it’s going to take care of our (state executive) vital issues,” he mentioned. He mentioned, “A different crew will likely be appointed. So there must be unquestionably on me. The entirety will likely be clear.”

Channi mentioned, “With the comments we were given from colleagues and others and who might be appointed, we employed them. However the choice will likely be taken consistent with the folks of Punjab.”

Regarding the hot appointments, he mentioned, “I don’t have any objection or conceitedness in anything else. I’m very transparent. If one thing sends a mistaken message to other folks, I will be able to no longer stick with it.”

The executive minister made a transparent connection with the justice he were given within the 2015 sacrilege case of the Guru Granth Sahib that he would by no means back off at the problems for which he was once preventing.