Sidhu will go away Congress and move to AAP CM Amarinder mentioned this

Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday criticized celebration chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, pronouncing that his rhetoric is "utterly indiscipline" and that he can go away the celebration and sign up for AAP. Sidhu has been commenting in opposition to the overdue Leader Minister and his govt not too long ago.

Concurrently, Singh additionally challenged Sidhu, a former minister of Punjab and MLA from Amritsar, to contest the meeting elections in opposition to him from Patiala and mentioned that he would lose his bail similar to former military leader JJ Singh. Former Military Leader JJ Singh contested the 2017 meeting election in opposition to Singh.

He mentioned, "He (Sidhu) is talking on a daily basis." No day can have handed when he has no longer commented. "He mentioned that Sidhu has no schedule aside from to criticize him.

Breaking silence on Sidhu’s consistent assaults in opposition to the Congress govt, the Leader Minister mentioned that he does no longer know which celebration he’s in.

Singh mentioned in an interview with a TV channel, “If he’s within the Congress celebration, then it’s whole indiscipline.” Why must they communicate like this? It’s conceivable that they’re looking to get into AAP… BJP won’t take them again. The similar is with the Akali Dal… the place will they move? They are going to both stick with us or exchange events. ”

In regards to the information about Sidhu’s want to change into Deputy Leader Minister or head of Punjab Congress, Singh mentioned that Sunil Jakhar is doing an excellent task as state celebration president.

He wondered how a pace-setter who joined the celebration simplest 4 years in the past will also be made the pinnacle of the state unit. In regards to the appointment of Sidhu as Deputy Leader Minister, Singh mentioned that each one cupboard ministers are senior to him.

He, alternatively, mentioned that the celebration prime command has to come to a decision whether or not to offer any submit to Sidhu. He mentioned that if the celebration asks for his opinion, he’s going to say the similar.

Reacting to the Leader Minister’s remark, Sidhu tweeted, “Efforts to derail Punjab’s sense of right and wrong will fail.” My soul is Punjab and the soul of Punjab is Guru Granth Sahib… our struggle is for justice and punishing the accountable.