Sidhu’s new maneuver – first surrender, then took it again, now a letter written to Sonia Gandhi, I wish to meet

Punjab Disaster: Meeting elections are going to be held in Punjab in a couple of months and earlier than that the difficulties of Punjab Congress are nonetheless now not taking the identify of lessening. Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's maneuvers can build up the worries of the Congress once more. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who first resigned from the put up of president after which took it again in a dramatic approach, has now proven a brand new maneuver. Sidhu has now positioned a brand new call for in entrance of the top command. Sidhu has sought time to fulfill Congress President Sonia Gandhi. In conjunction with this, Sidhu has additionally written a letter to Sonia Gandhi. By which he has given a brand new schedule for the approaching meeting elections and has additionally mentioned making new ministers within the cupboard.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu wrote a letter to the birthday celebration’s meantime president Sonia Gandhi, announcing that the “Punjab executive must satisfy the concern spaces”. He needs to fulfill her to offer a Punjab style with a 13-point schedule to be a part of the Congress manifesto for the 2022 meeting elections and has sought an appointment together with her. Additionally Learn – In CWC assembly, Sonia’s disgruntled leaders bluntly ‘I’m the entire time president of Congress’

Allow us to let you know that Sidhu has already met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi two days in the past. Sidhu had then mentioned that the entire problems were resolved. Except Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu additionally met birthday celebration common secretary KC Venugopal. He has raised some problems associated with the concern of Punjab.

Then again, Razia Sultana, Sidhu’s consultant and spouse of former IPS Mohammad Mustafa, has mentioned that she is continuously receiving threats from Captain Amarinder Singh. Please inform that Razia Sultana may be a minister within the Punjab executive.

Sidhu had give up the put up of Punjab Congress President expressing displeasure over some choices of the newly appointed Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Alternatively, at the persuasion of Channi and different leaders, he agreed and once more took over the put up of president. His variations with Amarinder Singh, who used to be the Leader Minister of Punjab earlier than this, are widely known. After variations with them, a gathering of the legislature birthday celebration used to be referred to as in Punjab. Amarinder had resigned from the executive minister’s put up even earlier than the legislature birthday celebration assembly.