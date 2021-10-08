Sidhu’s sharp angle, stated – making me CM then appearing good fortune, Channi will drown Congress

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief and previous cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has as soon as once more given an indignant observation for the birthday party Congress. Siddu said- ‘I can be made CM after which display good fortune’. If truth be told, after the resignation of the Punjab State President, the rhetoric of Siddu has began once more. This time Siddu has expressed displeasure over now not getting the CM’s chair. Indignant over the appointment of Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by means of the Congress prime command, Siddu said- ‘I can make CM then display good fortune’.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Information Replace: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet the kinfolk of the deceased farmers

Now not best this, Siddu used to be additionally observed abusing Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a viral video on Thursday. In conjunction with this, Sidhu may be announcing on this video that Channi will sink the Congress boat in 2022. This video is from Zirakpur, Punjab. Additionally Learn – UP: Congress chief Sachin Pilot detained on his approach to Lakhimpur Kheri

It’s value citing that Sidhu, who used to be going to Lakhimpur on Thursday morning, used to be looking ahead to Punjab CM Channi to begin his Protest march, but if Channi used to be not on time in coming, Sidhu were given indignant and used abusive phrases in opposition to him. Then again, Channi reached there very quickly. In any other video launched by means of Punjab Congress, Channi and Siddu may also be observed at the identical trolley. Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Punjab-Chhattisgarh Governments will give 50-50 lakh help to the households of the deceased farmers

It’s noteworthy that Navjot Singh Sidhu had just lately resigned from the put up of Punjab Congress President objecting to the appointment within the Channi govt. Even though consistent with birthday party assets, Siddu will proceed on this put up, he has been persuaded. Previous, Siddu used to be ceaselessly hard the elimination of Punjab DGP and AG. It’s value noting that prior to this Navjot Singh Sidhu has additionally been accusing former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.