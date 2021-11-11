Siege premieres Top Caliber, its new season that arrives with a brand new persona and map

November 9, 20213 feedbackFresh

Ubisoft continues to provide new content material with Rainbow Six: Siege and gifts its fourth season of yr 6, Top Caliber, which arrives with a brand new Agent, Thorn – a devoted, cussed girl who does no longer settle for nonsense from somebody – a brand new weapon, the UZK50Gi, the redesign of the Outback map and extra information corresponding to steadiness adjustments, participant coverage updates and a fan for Finka, which we will be able to see on video. A6: Siege is to be had on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia.