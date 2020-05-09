Siegfried & Roy Lion Tamer Was 75 – Variety

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the well-known animal coaching and magic duo Siegfried & Roy, died of problems from COVID-19 Friday in Las Vegas. He was 75.

Horn had revealed on April 28 that he had examined optimistic for coronavirus.

“Right this moment, the world has misplaced one of many greats of magic, however I’ve misplaced my greatest good friend,” Siegfried stated in a press release, “From the second we met, I knew Roy and I, collectively, would change the world. There may very well be no Siegfried with out Roy, and no Roy with out Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter his complete life together with throughout these closing days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the staff of medical doctors, nurses and employees at Mountain View Hospital who labored heroically in opposition to this insidious virus that in the end took Roy’s life.”

Born in Nordenham, Germany, Horn had a lifelong love of animals and adopted a cheetah, Chico, at an early age.

He met magician Siegfried whereas working as a steward on a cruise ship. Horn requested Siegfried if he may make a cheetah disappear, not understanding that Horn had smuggled his pet cheetah on board. Siegfried stated, “In magic, something is feasible,” although they have been then reportedly fired from the ship.

Siegfried and Roy began performing with tigers in Europe, and have been found whereas performing in Paris, They began performing in Las Vegas in 1967 in revues corresponding to “Hallelujah Hollywood” and “Lido de Paris.”

Their lavish act on the Mirage began out in 1989 and ran for 14 years, promoting out nightly in what was on the time the biggest theater in Las Vegas. The Mirage lodge continues to host the Secret Backyard of Siegfried & Roy animal attraction.

The act included greater than 55 white tigers, white lions, leopards, jaguars and an elephant that appeared and disappeared.

Horn was compelled to cease performing in 2003 when his white tiger Mantecore bit his neck and dragged him off the stage. His backbone was severed and he sustained extreme accidents; he later stated he thought the tiger was making an attempt to avoid wasting him after he suffered a stroke onstage.

He needed to relearn tips on how to speak and stroll, and was ultimately in a position to proceed to journey and seem at occasions. The duo retired in 2010.

A 2004 animated TV present, “Father of the Pleasure,” was primarily based on their act, however was cancelled after one season.

“Roy’s complete life was about defying the percentages,” added Siegfried. “He grew up with little or no and have become well-known all through the world for his showmanship, aptitude and his life-long dedication to animal conservation. He had a power and can in contrast to anybody I’ve ever recognized.”

He’s survived by a brother, Werner.

Donations could also be made to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Middle for Mind Well being or the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Aid and Restoration Activity Power.