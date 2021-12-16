SIFU, a genuine commitment to martial arts within beat ’em up video games

The creators of Absolver pose a curious question for lovers of beat’em up in their new video game: Does revenge justify dedicating your entire life to martial arts? After playing it for a few hours and checking its playable lights and narrative shadows, we can conclude that Sloclap’s intentions are, at best, very promising. Such are the martial arts of SIFU.

The feeling at the controls of SIFU they could not have been better in their advance. It is true that in these times it is difficult to innovate in a genre as hackneyed and as touched as beat’em up, but it is no less true that Sloclap’s know-how helps production maintain a very high level in playable mechanics that got me more excited as I restarted each game. In addition, the software has managed to pose interesting challenges not only in the number of enemies you face; also in the strategy to be followed in the spaces created for the cake salad that is on each of your screens.

Even if without the nostalgic factor of an established brand behind, I felt the sensation I experienced when taking my first steps in the advancement of Streets of Rage 4. It is evident that Sloclap she is comfortable in topicland and they know that players related to the genre like nothing more than the topic. The screen in the disco, the mat, the training dummy, or the putty army expected of each production of the genre … I can’t wait to jump into the software in February and enjoy battles in elevators, cliffs and other tasks in which I always like to split faces in titles like this one.

But we go in parts … What can we expect from SIFU next February 8th When to make the leap to PS4, PS5 and PC? Will a lifetime be enough to master kung-fu? What challenges await us on our path for revenge?

A battle against yourself

The demo facilitated by SIFU’s Sloclap takes us to its first level, in a kind of disco where, oh surprise, illegal fighting takes place. We will have to look for a certain Sean, who seems to be involved in the disappearance of the protagonist’s father, and to find him we will have to do it by force … literally. There are moments when we can talk with some characters in the game to unravel clues or learn new details of the location, but we can also enter like an elephant in a glassware and knock down all defense. Every decision is correct.

I already told you about the benefits of attack and defense in the previous preview of SIFU, and after playing it I can only tell you that everything explained was true: the game system versatile and challenging that will allow players to accommodate their tastes to the way they fight. The parry, for example, is not easy to execute, but the reward for so much risk is more than evident. We can dodge enemy attacks and take advantage of the gaps left by their attacks to punish them as well, but the game manages to constantly put the user in trouble and force him to reinterpret the battles according to the weak point and the circumstances of each enemy. And we are talking about the first level! It seems very promising to think about what will come.

[cita01}AswealreadyknewthechallengeliesintheagingoftheprotagonistforeachKOhereceives[cita01}ComoyasabíamoseldesafíoestáenelenvejecimientodelprotagonistaporcadaKOquerecibeThe difficulty, in fact, is variable: for each fall, the protagonist will add years of life to his counter, which translates into less defense but better kung-fu that allows more powerful blows to be struck at the enemies, thus facilitating the advancement of the players in the first bars of the adventure. Once you reach 70 years of age, the game is over, and for each death, aging is faster, so it will be relatively easy to reach the age of game over if we do not master the various arts at our disposal to put an end to the most powerful threats that await to touch our face.

Naturally, you can take advantage of the experience granted in each fight to exchange it for new Focus attacks that will help you pass certain casts of the game more easily, but I did not see enough in the first hours played to draw a conclusion about how important this mechanic could become beyond the typical powered attack of any existing fighting or beat’em up game. In any case, I would highlight that in the first games I felt clumsy and slow at the controls; as I was repeating each game I was improving my skill and more fun was SIFU. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he has in store for us when the title hits stores in a few weeks.

The requirement of Kung-fu

Nevertheless, not everything shines at SIFU. I think there is a major problem when it comes to telling its story, based on a clumsy blackboard in which the player has to consult a series of post-its and newspaper and magazine clippings to know the history of the game. Will there be something more visual when the title premieres? Some narrative vehicle that does not depend on the curiosity of the player for a story that seems inconsequential? Time will tell. I also have a serious problem with the protagonist, who does not awaken any charisma in his male or female version. Are we facing the classic problem of the main characters not established by the developer or is it mere neglect?

What has to work in SIFU, worksIt is too early to draw such conclusions. I have barely been able to play a few hours at its first level and the last time I was able to chat with the software developers they made it clear to me that the duality of age and our ability in martial arts it would be important for the future of history of SIFU. What will it translate into? They did not want to explain much to us about it, so it is very likely that the team after Absolver is reserving some cards up its sleeve in this section, something that would help it to put the narrative at the level of what is already doing superbly well in the merely playable.

In any case, the important thing is that in what SIFU has to work, it works. It has a more than competent battle system, it is an interesting challenge and all the innocuousness of its protagonist or story seems to be compensated by their good ideas in the scenarios, combats and enemies that will stand before us to receive our knuckle sandwiches. Not only that: it is already seen in its first playable bars that the software hides a series of interesting layers that will be enhanced at higher levels. I can’t wait to face his kung fu next February 8th.