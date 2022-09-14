Sifu confirms Nintendo Switch version with release date: it’s fighting, but with very original mechanics

The brawler returns with force through the eShop.

One of the many announcements that the Nintendo Direct has left us this week is the Switch adaptation of Sifu, the brawler that premiered last February on other platforms – and enjoyed quite a lot of popularity at the time, everything is said. The hybrid version will be released on November 8, although if you are interested in getting it now, you can do so through the eShop today.

For those less familiar with the matter, Sifu is a martial arts game with a rather curious age mechanic: as our protagonist fights to avenge his father’s death, he will inevitably fall in combat. In doing so, he returns to action older and weaker, but also more disciplined and with new pugilistic techniques with which to try again his bloody campaign.

Our colleague Toni Piedrabuena had the opportunity to analyze Sifu in its original version, saying that “its battle system is exquisite in attack and defense, proposing great challenges throughout its stupendous levels. […] It would be unforgettable if he had been able to come up with a more charismatic story and characters and a more memorable soundtrack.” Keep in mind that the game lasts rather short if you are able to complete it in one go, but it most likely won’t happen it’s.

The Sloclap title is also available on PlayStation consoles, as we said, as well as on PC through the Epic Games Store. There is also a collector’s version if you prefer that alternative.

