SIFU details how its Arena mode will work, scheduled to arrive this year

After the summer content, SloClap continues with its plans: an update in the fall and another in the winter.

Although it was released at the beginning of the year, SIFU continues to receive new content regularly from SloClap, their managers. The martial arts beat ’em up has received its summer update this past August 31st, which incorporates, among other things, modifiers and a renewed scoring system.

The Arenas will arrive in the winter updateHowever, in the 2022 roadmap published a few months ago by the study, it was specified that SIFU will have other two more updates, one in autumn and one in winter. As reported by MP1st, Sloclap community manager Felix Garczynski has offered more details of the modo Arena at a media event.

This mode will be part of the winter update (a replay editor will be added in the fall) along with more modifiers and outfits. The content will access to ten different arenas which will include varied and dynamic scenarios, such as a heliport, a museum exhibition or a public car park.

The arenas will have several options, such as one aimed at simply surviving, another in which we will be asked to eliminate specific enemies or a third based on areas with their own scoring system, but the highlight is that users will be rewarded with coins that will allow you to unlock within the game, and on the platforms in which it is available, more modifiers, arenas and challenges.

In the absence of knowing the specific dates for these two remaining updates of 2022, we recommend you go on to read SIFU’s analysis if you want to know what Toni Piedrabuena thinks of his proposal, considered by critics and the public as one of the highlights of the year and having managed to exceed one million copies sold.

