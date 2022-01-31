SIFU details in a new video its sound section, which will feature an electronic music composer

SloClap premieres this beat em up proposal on February 8 on PC and PlayStation consoles.

January 31, 2022

Just over a week left SIFU come to PC and PlayStation. This beat ’em up developed by SloClap It is purely action-focused, making use of all kinds of martial arts combinations along with interaction with the various elements in the environment. It will have a replayability component to discover all the secrets it keeps, but its strengths lie in its connection with the player through the gameplay.

Features an electronic music composerAn important part of the experience is the sound section, where the study wanted to emphasize with the publication of a new video that you can see on these lines. It talks about the sounds and music of SIFU, the latter made by the Chinese composer Howie Lee, who usually works with electronic music.

Lee had never worked on music for a video game before, but SloClap noticed him after hearing his Natural Disaster album. The composer claims that it’s very different create music for a video game, since it has had to take into account many elements related to the interactivity of the user at the controls.

“We want music to progress with the player,” he also commented. Lucas Rousselot, development studio sound designer. Rousselot explains that he has been in constant contact with the level design team to carry out a joint experience between the sound and the visual, so it should be noted how the music accompanies us through our actions and journeys.

SIFU has its release date set for the next February 8th, Tuesday of next week. Its premiere has been advanced compared to the initial forecasts, surely so as not to coincide with the big games that also arrive in the second half of February. In 3DJuegos we have been able to test it in advance, so stop by the SIFU impressions if you want to know more about what we can expect from it.

