SIFU exceeds one million copies sold and shares how many players have completed it

After its first month on PC and PlayStation, SloClap are delighted with the reception of the game.

In a few days it will be a month since the arrival of SIFU on PC and PlayStation consoles, and in SloClap They couldn’t be happier with the performance of the game. In its first days on sale they announced that they had exceeded half a million players but, after a few more weeks, the figure has continued to increase until it has even doubled.

It has sold a million in less than a monthAnd it is that, as the study itself has announced to the press (along with the publication of a trailer about its awards), SIFU has exceeded one million copies sold on both digital platforms. “We are delighted with the reception of SIFU by both fans and the press,” said the executive producer. pierre tarnowho wanted to specifically highlight the good reception it has had in the Chinese market.

In addition, those responsible for the title have revealed some curious statistics about the game that we leave you below, such as how many players have completed the second level or have defeated the main antagonist to beat the game:

It has been played over 10 million hours.



More than 45% of the players have completed the challenging second level of the game.



of the game. Over 150,000 players are kung fu masters for defeating Yang, the game’s main antagonist.



It is worth emphasizing that all of this sales data only refers to versions purchased from both the PlayStation Store and the Epic Games Store, as the game It has not yet been released on Steam or has a physical edition. For the latter we will have to wait for next spring, when it will arrive in a box for PS4 and PS5.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: SIFU, Sloclap and Sales.