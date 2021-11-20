SIFU surprises with a new release date: martial arts will arrive earlier than expected

The development team indulges in a most unusual move in a time full of delays.

November is leaving us a most peculiar stamp in the world of video games, especially for the amount of delays on various release dates. Something that we have lived with today Pragmata, which goes to 2023, and Six Days in Fallujah, whose development lasts until next year. However, the creators of SIFU have decided to hit the table and advance your release date.

SIFU is brought forward to February 8, 2022Sloclap, the company responsible for the delivery, had confirmed the premiere of SIFU on February 22, 2022, but now they have surprised the entire community with a new date. So advance your practices with martial arts because the title will be released definitively on February 8th. A most curious idea within the entire set of delays that we have seen so far.

SIFU had already warned in summer that its development would last until 2022, but the community did not have a two-week advance regarding your last decision. Therefore, it is time to review all combat styles and prepare for a martial arts adventure that will take us through a path of revenge loaded with Kung-Fu battles.

There was no doubt that SIFU would get the public’s attention, as its proposal is combined with most peculiar ideas, like a gradual aging every time we die. Furthermore, it is clear that Sloclap has worked hard to polish your game, since they have confirmed that only the protagonist has 160 movements of his own. So, with this new date, it is easier for us to wait to debut in the world of martial arts.

