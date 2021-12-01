SIFU wants us to replay their Kung-Fu adventure to understand all the “hidden secrets”

Within this, the creators do not specify the total playing time, as it will vary according to the skills of the player.

Sloclap has managed to capture the public’s attention through a martial art that all fans of fighting fall in love with: the Kung-Fu. Because the premise of SIFU leads us to deadly confrontations in which we can demonstrate our skills regardless of difficulty modes, at least on the game’s launch day. But, beyond this, the developers want us to exploit the fights well, as they recommend playing the game several times to know all its secrets.

The duration of the campaign will vary depending on the player’s Kung-Fu skillsPierre TarnoThis is what Sloclap executive producer Pierre Tarno has commented in an interview with MP1st, where he talks about the time it will take to complete the adventure and the reward behind replayability: “The duration of the campaign will vary. depending on skills of the player’s Kung-Fu. In terms of replayability value, there are a couple of dark secrets within the game that maybe they take a couple of runs for the players to understand. “

Therefore, Sloclap already prepares us to enter a world in which, apart from presenting moments in which we will deliver blows of all kinds, they also hide relevant details. In this sense, it is not specified whether such secrets will have to do with the adventure or will act as anecdotal elements, but they will undoubtedly be One more reason to polish our Kung-Fu skills at SIFU.

Although its launch was scheduled for mid-February, the Sloclap team has changed its mind and advances SIFU to day 8. This has greatly encouraged the community that has already formed around the delivery, a phenomenon that has occurred thanks to his idea of ​​aging the protagonist with each death and because of the work that is there. behind every attack, where the protagonist and his 160 motion captures stand out.