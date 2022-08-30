SIFU will add modifiers, a new scoring system and more in its summer update

SloClap updates its successful beat ’em up this August 31st on PC (Epic Games Store) and PlayStation consoles.

At the gates of September and, therefore, the time when more important releases arrive on the different platforms, it is surprising how SIFU continues to be one of the most outstanding games of the year. After adding new difficulty modes, the beat ’em up by SloClap It is still very much alive with new updates.

The update arrives this August 31In the video that heads the news you can take a quick look at some of the new features included in the summer update that the developer has dated for next Wednesday, August 31when it will be available for free on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

One of the most notable additions has to do with the game modifiers that will allow you to customize the experience to the maximum, being able, for example, to make enemies ignore the guard, or add the extra challenge of being able to die when we are hit only once.

New outfits are also added, with the Master Hand outfit available to everyone and the Enforcer armor only for Deluxe Edition owners. Along with this is added a new advanced scoring system that will take into account each punch or kick we give, granting a different mark based on the efficiency of our movements and the combos used.

In just a couple of days we will be able to see first-hand how this summer update feels to a SIFU that accumulates millions of players only on PC and PlayStation and whose 2022 roadmap still keeps two more updatesone in autumn and another in winter, which will bring us the sands.

