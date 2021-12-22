SIFU will bring its martial arts action to PS4 and PS5 with a physical edition in 2022

This version of the SloClap game will arrive later than its digital release in February.

The year 2022 is coming strong and, although there are many outstanding big launches, SIFU He has earned a place in the calendar thanks to his unique martial arts proposal. The title of SloClap He wants to dazzle us on PC and PlayStation consoles with a unique action proposal, and there are barely a couple of months left to be able to get the hang of it and see if it delivers what it promises.

We can do it, yes, digitally, but owners of one of Sony’s consoles are in luck: it will have physical version on PS4 and PS5. This has been announced by the game’s own team, which has reached an agreement with Microids to partner and launch these boxed versions.

It will arrive later than its digital premiereAt the moment, there are not many details about when, how or where they will go on sale, nor the price at which they will be available. What we do know is that the international publisher will launch them at some point in spring 2022Therefore, it is definitely ruled out that the physical editions arrive at the same time as the digital ones (unless the title suffered a further delay).

SIFU will make its debut on PC, PS4 and PS5 on the day February 8, 2022, after having advanced its launch date, previously set for the 22nd of the same month. After its premiere, it will continue to receive some additions, so we could see things like the implementation of difficulty modes, something that will not have, at least, at the beginning.

Remember that in 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it, so take a look at our impressions of SIFU to find out more about what SloClap intends with its beat ’em up bet.

More about: SIFU, Sloclap and Microids.