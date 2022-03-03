SIFU will give a gift to its players along with a big update already marked on the calendar

Sloclap has announced that Deluxe Edition owners will receive an exclusive skin.

The beginning of 2022 has been full of great releases, but we must not forget SIFU, a title that will soon be on sale for a month and that has captivated beat ’em up lovers. The game of sloclap It has been receiving some adjustments, mainly due to its difficulty, but more updates will come in the future.

This has been made known by the development team itself through a couple of messages published on social networks. In them, they state that will offer a free skin of the protagonist to owners of the Deluxe Edition of the game, although to acquire this content you will have to wait for the first major update of the game, which will take place in May.

Will add more outfits in the futureWe will have more information about the content that it will bring soon, but what they have wanted to ensure is that the team will also add more outfits to SIFU in future updates. In fact, they have asked the community to share their thoughts on this: they will take a look at the proposals and try to fulfill some wishes.

Will we see any familiar characters in the game in the future? Some PC mods already make that reality possible, though the ability to have official collaborations It is something that is very striking, especially for PS4 and PS5 users, who do not have access to modding. These, however, will receive a physical edition of the game during spring, with box and extra content for those interested.

More about: SIFU, Sloclap, Free Update and DLC.