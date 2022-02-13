SIFU’s Kung Fu Action Achieves Sales Milestone After First Days on the Market

The latest Sloclap game has managed to combine martial arts with a fairly high difficulty.

sloclap has captured the interest of a good handful of players. His latest installment, SIFU, has made us see the movements of kung-fu from a different perspective, since it invites us to master this martial art by repeating and perfecting each progress of the adventure. While the developers are already looking to the future and looking to include more difficulty modes, it seems that the current state of the game has given them a surprise.

SIFU has already sold over half a million copies since its release.And it is that SIFU has already sold more than half a million copies, which is an achievement if we take into account that its official launch took place last Tuesday (with 48h early access for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition). Therefore, Sloclap can confirm that their game has been a success even without spending a whole week on the market.

It is not surprising, since SIFU’s proposal has captivated fans of martial arts and the genre beat’em up through some epic battles. With a mystical mechanic that revives the protagonist every time he falls in combat, with the particular addition of be a few years olderthe adventure urges to repeat scenarios and learn all kinds of skills in order to avoid old age.

Many players have found quite a difficult challenge in SIFU, and that is why the creators have shared some tips for all kung-fu learners. However, this does not mean that we have already witnessed the feats of some user who has managed to beat the game without dying once. This is not the case in 3DJuegos, because as we told you in its analysis, we have sweated the fat drop while enjoying a ‘Me against the neighborhood’ really innovative.

More about: SIFU, Sales and Sloclap.