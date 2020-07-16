Signs of destruction from Corona: 35 lakhs in India by September, 1 crore will be infected by November, 5 lakh deaths can happen in 4 months

Corona Virus Cases in India: At present, cases have started coming up in India at 30 thousand days. The number of infected is close to 1 million. 25 thousand people have died. There is no idea when the virus will stop. In the meantime, a study done in India about Corona has indicated badly of destruction. According to the study, the number of infected people in India can reach 10 million by November. With this, the death toll can reach 5 lakh. Even by September, 35 lakh corona cases will come up in the country. The death toll can reach 88 thousand. Also Read – Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana’s health deteriorated, this news brought about Corona test

This study has been done by IIT Bhuvneshwar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar (AIIMS Bhuvneshwar). The study claimed that there could be a tremendous increase in the corona virus in India until the winter comes. According to the study, there is a possibility of speeding up in the middle of monsoon. It can reach the peak till winter.

3.5 million cases by September

A study has also been done by the Indian Institute of Science about this, according to which the corona cases in the country can be up to 35 lakhs by September. 1. 4 lakh people may die. There are 10 lakh cases in the country right now. While 25 thousand people have died.

Three crore by January, 6 crore infected by March

According to this study, there may be around three crore cases in the country by January. At the same time, the situation may get worse by March next year. By March, there may be more than 6 crore cases in the country, 82 lakh active cases.