Sikkim: Military truck falls into 600 toes deep gorge, 3 killed, 3 critically injured

Gangtok: A big coincidence took place in East Sikkim. A truck wearing military squaddies fell right into a ditch. Because of this 3 squaddies died and 3 different squaddies have been critically injured. police gave this knowledge. An legit stated that the coincidence happened on New Jawaharlal Nehru Street. He stated that this course connects Gangtok with Somgo Lake and Nathula close to the India-China border. Additionally Learn – Drone assault tried once more in Jammu, alert squaddies failed

The legit stated that the truck was once wearing six squaddies of Kumaon Regiment and was once on its method against Gangtok when the motive force misplaced keep an eye on of the car and it fell right into a 600-feet deep gorge. The driving force and two different squaddies died at the spot. Additionally Learn – J&Ok: In Baramulla district, many homes have been gutted within the fierce hearth, the military took keep an eye on at 2 pm

The military, BRO, police and native other people performed rescue operations within the inhospitable house amid inclement climate and shifted 3 injured squaddies to Military Health facility in Gangtok, from the place they have been shifted to Siliguri in West Bengal, the legit stated. is. Additionally Learn – Ceasefire continues on LoC, Military Leader stated – it’s the duty of Pakistan to bridge the space with India