Silent Hill author elaborates on Slitterhead and talks about his want to go back to do one thing just like the vintage

Silent Hill author Keiichiro Toyama has said that want to at some point go back to mental horror and create any other sport like his creepy vintage.

In a Q&A about his new studio, Bokeh Recreation Studio, Toyama defined that hopes to at some point create one thing very similar to Silent Hillhowever at this time he has the facility to do one thing extra action-packed, and that is the reason what he desires to reach with Bokeh’s first sport, Slitterhead.

“I wish to at some point do one thing with vintage mental horror subject matters like I did with Silent Hill.“, mentioned. “Alternatively, I wish to do it when I am operating with truly restricted sources, like funds or having to concentrate on one particular person. At the moment, we’ve group of workers with the capability to paintings at the motion. I wish to profit from his talents to move in any other path“.

“Nonetheless, I additionally wish to do one thing extra private at some point“, he concluded.

Slitterhead options struggle and motion sequences, but additionally contains horror facets. “I sought after a sport which may be loved for its motion, however whose idea wasn’t on the subject of killing enemies.Toyama defined. “It conflicts with the thoughts, making avid gamers reluctant to get into positive fights. I wish to get each motion and drama out of this sport.”“.

So, even supposing Slitterhead may not be like Silent Hill, the sport might not be restricted to creating us struggle towards human-eating monsters. Bokeh intends to make use of terror to “deepen the participant’s sense of immersion“And it may not simply center of attention on gore.

Toyama has in the past mentioned that he thinks remaking Silent Hill can be a tougher process than the new Resident Evil remakes. In all probability, then, we will be able to be expecting a non secular sequel from him.