Silent Hill creator details Slitterhead action, but also wants to return to classic horror

If we talk about horror and video games, many of us remember the iconic Silent Hill. your principal Keiichiro Toyama now return to the charge captaining Bokeh Game Studio and his next Slitterhead, which has already given us goosebumps with a creepy premise. And it is that, with a proposal more focused on action and combat against monstersthe developer’s first title has intentions that go beyond simple fights.

I want to get both action and drama with this gameKeiichiro ToyamaThis was explained by Toyama himself in a recent question and answer session about the study and his first game. As IGN has pointed out, it seems that the well-known director will take advantage of Slitterhead to explore more paths than unite fear with video games: “I wanted a game that could be enjoyed for its action, but whose concept was not just about killing enemies,” he said at the session. “conflict with the mind, making players reluctant to enter certain fights. I want to get both action and drama with this game.”

After all, Toyama wanted to take advantage of all available resources to make a game slightly different from his usual line. However, he also doesn’t want to lose his roots with the classic Silent Hill tension: “One day I want to do something with classic psychological horror themes like I did with Silent Hill”, comments the creative. “However, I prefer to do it when I work with really limited resources, like the budget or having to focus on one person. Right now, we have personnel with the capacity to work on the action. I want to use your skills to go in another direction“.

And it seems that this door is not closed at all, as Toyama ends by saying that “Even so, also I want to do something more personal someday.” Slitterhead has already dropped Toyama’s influence on his adventure by billing himself as a game that will focus on the fear of the unknown, something we’ll check out as soon as it launches. sometime in 2023. Of course, the director still wants to explore the terror that is so characteristic of Silent Hill, although he considers that making a remake of this iconic title would be very difficult.

