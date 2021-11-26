Silent Hill creator hires Mega Man and Devil May Cry designer for next horror game

Tatsuya Yoshikawa, who worked on character design for the Dante franchise, joins Bokeh Game Studios.

The influence of Keiichiro Toyama In the survival horror genre he is indisputable, as he has made a niche for himself in the video game sector for his performance as the creator of Silent Hill. However, the professional left SIE Japan Studio a few months ago to found Bokeh Game Studio, a piece of news that he has given along with some first brushstrokes about his next game. Now, Toyama has wanted to give more news about his project and confirms that he works with Tatsuya Yoshikawa, a designer who has participated in franchises such as Mega Man or Devil May Cry.

This has been seen in the latest video of Bokeh Game Studio on YouTube, where it is possible to see slightly what is there behind the development of your next title. After all, we don’t know many details about the work beyond Toyama’s statements and the most mysterious images. However, we now know that one of the character designers in Dante’s saga O Breath of Fire joins the squad.

Although Toyama had already captured the public’s interest with his work on Silent Hill and some early sketches of Bokeh Game Studio’s first horror game, the developer’s new video features Yoshikawa’s participation and some extra conceptual images. In this sense, it has been revealed the design of the main characters, whose aesthetic joins those bizarre universes typical of the creator of Silent Hill.

Therefore, it will be time to wait for future announcements from Bokeh Game Studio to know the development of his game and the deeper participation of Yoshikawa. So far, it has been confirmed that the title will be released in 2023 and that, following the characteristic branch of the creator, it will be included in the horror genre.

