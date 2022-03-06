Silent Hill Creator Talks Slitterhead Creatures, Gameplay Mechanics, and Difficulty

Keiichiro Toyama shares new information about Bokeh Game Studio’s upcoming horror game.

Silent Hill has been one of the most iconic video games of the horror genre and its manager, Keiichiro Toyamacaught the attention of all fans of being scared with the controller in their hands with the presentation of Slitterhead, the new horror game by Bokeh Game Studio. Last week, Toyama along with members of his team answered a series of questions about the development of the title, sharing his vision of the drama in the game and about your interest for classic themes psychological horror.

On this occasion, Keiichiro Toyama has returned to face the cameras to answer numerous questions about Slitterhead, from its playable mechanics, to the impressive design of its creatures. Regarding the action, Slitterhead seeks to take various approachesallowing the player counterattack and initiate attacksalthough in some moments we will see each other forced to flee.

Toyama has also talked about Silent Hill and how the industry has changed since then: “When I created Shilent Hill, I thought it would be fun to do something that had never been done before. I thought I found it in the modern horror genre. A couple of decades more late, already there are a lot of good games in this genre, so I will not go in that direction again, but will do something that I find fun at the moment. This is the kind of challenge I want to take on with Slitterhead.”

Slitterhead will not only be looking for fans of the horror genreThe creative has confessed that this It is not a title that is necessarily aimed at fans of the horror genre, but instead seeks for young people to experience it through an accessible game. Toyama has confessed that they intend to create a game that can be enjoyed by someone who does not know their previous works, while “maintaining the tension and mental conflict at the same time”. Toyama has also remembered Forbidden Siren and how the high level of difficulty was looking for a reaction at the time, however, he has confirmed that this time there is no intention to “add an unreasonable amount of difficulty“.

We have also learned that although Slitterhead will not be an open world game, it will not follow a linear path either. Alex, the character in the trailer, will find himself surrounded by the 1990’s atmosphere in Hong Kong, although they have clarified that no real locations will be used. Toyama has also discussed the enemies, describing them as different from humans, albeit with their own values, culture, and intellect.

From Bokeh Game Studio they have confirmed that Slitterhead is using the engine Unreal Engine and although the title is developing in English and Japanese, it will try to include as many languages ​​as possible. Slitterhead will arrive sometime in 2023, promising to explore fear of the unknown.

