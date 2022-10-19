Silent Hill f will be a new game set in a beautiful but terrifying Japan of the 60s: trailer and first details

Silent Hill f It has been officially announced on Konami’s broadcast focused on the horror franchise. It is a new adventure set in Japan in the 60s, and as we can see in its official trailer, it is a beautiful but terrifying world.

Although not many more details have been given about it, we do know that Silent Hill f will be written by Ryūkishi07, famous Japanese writer of visual novels loaded with murder and terror, both psychological and supernatural. It will be developed by Neobards Entertainment.

The stream also confirmed the Silent Hill 2 Remake, the new Silent Hill Ascension experience, the new Silent Hill Townfall game, and more.