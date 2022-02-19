Silent Hill reappears once again in the most unexpected and disappointing way for fans

Konami does not surprise us with new games, but with strategies that take advantage of the popularity of the franchise.

Here we are again, mentioning Silent Hill but not in the way we’d like. And it is that, although this franchise has earned the affection of all lovers of survival horror, it seems that Konami he has no intention of continuing it with new games. But this does not mean that he continues to take advantage of the fame of the saga to get merchandising that has little to do with the terrifying adventure, something that we have already seen with its official skateboard.

It is seen that Konami have a real predilection for this sport, since they have used the name of Silent Hill again to announce a new skateboard collection. As explained in the tweet of Official Konami Shopthe designs of each table are based on the titles of the franchise and will be revealed to the public progressively.

If you are interested in knowing the prints that Konami prepares for their skates, keep in mind that the next 23 of February The design of the first skateboard will be published and reservations will be opened to buy it. Konami will follow this strategy to show the rest of the collection, which will consist of a total of four boards which will be taught in the coming months.

Of course, it is not that the community has given Konami few clues to continue the iconic saga. Guillermo del Toro himself has winked at the company during the The Game Awards 2021, and the creations of the players only manage to increase the expectations to see a new title in the franchise. However, everything indicates that Konami is turning a deaf ear to this and prefers to continue its adventure with NFTs.

