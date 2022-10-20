Silent Hill returns: remake, new games and adaptations on the way

Remake de Silent Hill 2 / Imagen: PlayStation.Blog

There is good news for fans of horror and video games: it returns Silent Hill and it will do it with more than one project. During the Silent Hill Transmission event, Konami revealed a series of announcements that will shape the future of one of the most iconic franchises in the world of video games.

First of all, as the big central announcement, the launch of the remake de Silent Hill 2, one of the most iconic deliveries of the saga that will now return with a new version. The game is going to be released for PlayStation 5 and PC and through an article on the official PlayStation blog they detailed what this new installment is going to be like.

Bloober Team It will be the team in charge of giving the title a new opportunity, in a project that they decided to approach with “much affection and respect for the original game.” Although it will maintain its original atmosphere, the proposal will be modernized in terms of its gaming experience. Something logical considering not only the progress of the industry in general, of the players in particular and of the new potential audiences that they can incorporate.

Remake de Silent Hill 2 / Imagen: PlayStation.Blog

With the camera located on the shoulder, they will seek to generate a greater sense of immersion and that the players feel “that they are part of this unreal world”. Hand in hand with that change, they also anticipated a new combat system and redesigned some scenes. “Thanks to state-of-the-art motion capture sessions, we are able to offer the best facial expressions in the history of the series and show a wide range of emotions”, they highlighted.

The remake is not the only game on the way, as they also announced two new projects. Silent Hill Fby Neobards Entertainment, will be set in 1960s Japan. Silent Hill Townfalldeveloped by NO CODE and published by Annapurna Interactive, did not advance anything about its plot, so it is a mystery, but the names behind it are already promising.

Silent Hill F / Imagen: captura Youtube

The announcements were not only limited to the world of video games, because the franchise will also continue to expand in the form of adaptations. Silent Hill Ascension It will be an interactive series that will be broadcast on a streaming platform that has not yet been confirmed, but from what could be seen, the players will play an important role in guiding the progress of the story. Finally, Return to Silent Hill It’s going to be a movie that adapts Silent Hill 2.

