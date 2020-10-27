Silent Witness’ Liz Carr on her exit – and if she’ll be replaced

Liz Carr has revealed that she has combined feelings concerning the subsequent season Silent Witness, through which she beforehand performed lab assistant Clarissa Mullery.

Carr exited the lengthy-working crime sequence following the season 23 finale earlier this yr, when her character Clarissa made the choice to “focus much less on the lifeless and extra on the dwelling”.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Carr mentioned she’ll watch the subsequent sequence, which started filming this autumn – however she additionally joked that she is going to assume it’s “not the identical” with out her.

She mentioned: “I’m positive once I watch it [Silent Witness], I’ll be like, ‘hmph, it’s not the identical with out me’, but additionally I’m fascinated; I’ve not requested them something, I don’t know who my substitute is, or if I’ve been replaced, I don’t know what the road seems to be like this time spherical, I don’t know, however I’m excited to see that, and they’re again working on it.

“However I’ll at all times think about – I feel Clarissa went off with Max [her on-screen husband, played by Daniel Weyman], so she’s wonderful, she didn’t die, she’s floating across the universe. Doable not throughout COVID, they’re in all probability at house doing jigsaws for the time being. I can think about that’s what her and Max do. However yeah, and play[ing] pc video games.”

Talking earlier within the interview concerning the subsequent season of Silent Witness, she mentioned: “They began [production] again in September, and I assumed, ‘what’s that going to be like?’ And it was bizarre, it was bizarre as a result of I’m contact… with them [members of the cast and crew] and they had been telling me what’s going on, and there was that little bit of me going, ‘I’d be getting up at half 4 now’, and I’d be – and then there was that [relieved] bit going, ‘oh my gGd, I’d be getting up at half 4 now’.

“But in addition, I wished experiences, as a result of I’m sort of – from the journey and the wanderlust and the activism, you’ll guess that about me, in a means safety comes much less excessive up for me in priorities than experiences… and actually since I bought again filming, and may get again filming once more, I’ve had extra auditions than I’d within the eight years on Silent Witness.”

Carr will subsequent be returning to our screens within the one hundred and fiftieth episode of Who Do You Suppose You Are?, through which she is going to draw on Clarissa’s forensic consideration to element as she embarks on an investigation into an ancestor’s position in an tried homicide.

Carr performed Clarissa for eight years on the BBC crime drama, and mentioned on the time of her exit: “After 8 years of attending to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve determined it’s time to depart Silent Witness.

“To cite Clarissa, ‘I simply know, deep down – that it’s time for me to maneuver on, to focus much less on the lifeless and extra on the dwelling. On life’. Initially solely employed for 4 episodes as Jack’s facet kick, I’m extremely proud that I depart as a essential character in one of many BBC’s landmark dramas. Silent Witness has given me such a tremendous alternative to develop as an actor however I do know that is the suitable time to take a leap of religion, leaving what I do know and seeing what different alternatives await. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey however I really feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating excessive.”

The Liz Carr episode of Who Do You Suppose You Are? will air on the BBC on Monday 2nd November.