Silento Arrested and Charged With Murder of His Cousin

Silentó, finest identified for his 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been arrested and charged with the alleged homicide of his cousin, the DeKalb County Police Division confirmed to Selection.

The rapper, whose actual identify is Ricky Hawk, is at the moment being held within the DeKalb County jail. Representatives for Silentó didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

The DeKalb County Police Division introduced the information in a tweet on Monday, writing: “At present, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the homicide of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Division investigated Rooks’ demise after he was discovered shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is within the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder.”

At present, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the homicide of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Division investigated Rooks’ demise after he was discovered shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is within the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Division (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

A consultant for the DeKalb County Police Division mentioned that they investigated a capturing on Jan. 21 at roughly 3:30 a.m. after Rooks was discovered within the roadway, struggling a number of gunshot wounds. Rooks was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

“After a radical investigation, DKPD detectives recognized Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the individual answerable for Rooks’ homicide,” the DeKalb County Police Division mentioned in a press release. “Investigators are nonetheless working to uncover the motive for the capturing.”

Silentó had a historical past of authorized hassle, having been arrested in August 2020 following a home disturbance. He was arrested as soon as once more in October and charged with rushing and reckless driving.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart. His most up-to-date launch was the one “Swish” on Jan. 28. He additionally launched an album, “Skyrolyrics,” in October 2020.