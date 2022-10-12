Silicon Valley billionaire Yuri Milner renounced Russian citizenship

Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner (yurimilner.com)

The billionaire and investor in Silicon Valley Yuri Milner announced Monday that he had renounced his Russian citizenship.

“My family and I left Russia forever in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea. And this summer, we officially completed the process of giving up our Russian citizenship,” the Moscow-born businessman tweeted.

Milner, founder of the internet investment firm DST Globally one of the first investors in Facebookhad Israeli citizenship since 1999, said the company on its website.

A physicist by training, this venture capitalist has no assets in Russia and 97% of his wealth was created outside his native country, he added.

“Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group,” he insisted.

Milner’s non-profit organization, Breakthrough Prize Foundationcondemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“As the terrible war in Ukraine continues, with casualties and atrocities mounting, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its unprovoked and brutal attacks on civilians,” it said in a statement in March.

Along with the founder of Google Sergey Brin and the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Milner launched in 2012 the Premios Breakthroughknown as the Oscars of science, to reward breakthroughs (“breakthrough”, in English) in key research.

The Milner Foundations have donated at least 11 million dollars to help refugees from Ukraine and scientists forced to leave the country, according to the company DST Global.

