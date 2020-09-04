Silk Live-Action Marvel Series in the Works at Sony Pictures TV

Silk may quickly be the subsequent Marvel character to get her personal TV sequence, Selection has discovered from sources.

Selection has discovered that Sony, which controls the rights to the Spider-Man universe, is growing a live-action sequence centered on Silk. Lauren Moon is in talks to write down. Like Silk, Moon is Korean-American. Her previous credit embody the Freeform sequence “Good Hassle” and the Netflix sequence “Atypical.”

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are government producing below their Lord Miller manufacturing banner together with former Sony Pictures Leisure head Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Tv, the place Lord Miller is below a wealthy general deal, will produce. No community or streaming service is presently connected, however sources say Amazon is in talks to accumulate the venture, together with different potential Marvel sequence primarily based on characters Sony controls.

Reps for Sony, Moon, Lord Miller, Pascal, and Amazon declined to remark.

It was reported in 2018 that Sony Pictures was in the early phases of growth on a Silk standalone movie. Later that very same 12 months, it was additionally reported that Sony was growing a female-led spinoff of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” that will probably give attention to Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Lady.

The character Silk’s actual title is Cindy Moon, a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker’s. She was first launched in the comedian books in “The Superb Spider-Man #1” in 2014. Like Parker, she is bitten by a radioactive spider, which provides her the capacity to maneuver at unbelievable pace, shoot webs out of her fingertips, and possess a sophisticated Spider-Sense (generally known as Silk Sense). Tiffany Espensen performed the character in the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” It’s unknown at this time if she would star in the sequence.

Ought to the venture transfer ahead, which appears greater than doubtless, it could be the newest in a rising line of Marvel live-action streaming reveals. Netflix beforehand aired six such reveals — “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” the crossover sequence “The Defenders,” and “The Punisher.” Hulu additionally beforehand aired the Marvel sequence “The Runaways.” Different previous Marvel live-action reveals embody “Cloak & Dagger” at Freeform and “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Agent Carter” at ABC.

Following the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe below Kevin Feige, he’s now overseeing the growth of Marvel’s TV presence with a sequence of Disney Plus reveals constructed round MCU characters. First up might be “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” adopted by “WandaVision.” Others on deck embody “Loki” and “Hawkeye.” Reveals primarily based on “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight” are additionally in the works.

When Lord & Miller’s new general cope with Sony was introduced, it was reported that they might work with the studio to develop a set of tv sequence primarily based on Sony’s Marvel characters, with Silk now being the first. The deal additionally permits the pair to develop their very own tasks for community, cable and streaming platforms, in addition to develop and supervise different writers’ tasks. The duo beforehand produced the Oscar-winning animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Sony, for which Lord additionally wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay. Pascal was additionally a producer on that movie.