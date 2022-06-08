SILT, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Looking for an alternative to Limbo or Inside? Stop looking, because SILT is an original underwater adventure with clever puzzles and a bold monochrome aesthetic. I will tell you how my immersion experience in its ocean depths has been.

I haven’t let go of this indie until I’ve finished it. I think you can’t say anything better about a video game, but the reality is that it has captivated me from its first minutes. There are many comparisons with Limbo and Inside, and in a certain way it shares its horror aesthetic. I have been awed by the fearsome underwater creatures that have taken my life time and time again. All within stunning monochrome settings, but also beautiful in their own way.

SILT is a minimalist underwater adventure developed by Spiral Circus, in which there are no dialogues or texts that explain what you have to do or where you have to go. You only have a couple of actions while moving through the depths: turn on the diving light and, most importantly, own sea creatures What are you finding? This dynamic is essential to understand the success of the video game, because you can end up managing a school of fish, a piranha, a hammerhead fish and other species (and things in general) that I will not tell you about so that you can be surprised. Basically, we are before a puzzle adventure in which each room is an enigma to solve. The game is divided into several sections, and you must solve all of them to reach the credits screen. Simple task? No way. At first I felt that I was playing a very relaxed adventure, but then the challenges came, with spikes in difficulty that made me fully involved. it lasted me a few 2-3 hours. Very little time, I know, but very satisfactory and that I recommend to all those to whom the approach is striking.

underwater puzzles

SILT is a game in which the fundamental dynamic is to have different creatures to advance. Could be a piranha to break a rope that prevents you from moving forward or a hammerhead fish that allows you to knock down an insurmountable wall. These are just a few examples, the most basic. As you progress, you discover other ingenious proposals, and also more elaborate. For example, imagine driving a school of fish that are poisoned to later end up in the mouth of some carnivorous plants that prevented you from moving forward.

The adventure is fleeting but varied, with a crescendo pace in terms of degree of challenge. There are parts that depend more on your logical reasoning, although there are also those that reward your skill at the controls. In this sense, I think it is a fairly balanced gamewith moments that got on my nerves due to their difficulty, but that also rewarded me with high satisfaction when they were overcome.

The mystery surrounding ocean exploration is another of SILT’s best ingredients. It is a trip to the deep sea full of darkness and that we do completely alone. For this reason, the feeling of intimacy is maximum, which is accompanied by a very special artistic section. Monochromatic chromatism is born from tom mead sketches, which have been captured as is in the video game. In fact, when you control your character and see everything in motion, it’s like watching an animated movie.

A unique and unrepeatable experience, to which only the short duration can be attributedBoth the visual and sound style generate a certain sensation of oppression and terroralso very mysterious. The environment and creature designs make us see the most enigmatic side of the seabed, an unknown, forgotten place full of secrets. In this way, the game tells a peculiar story about a lost civilization, with ruins and machinery that we do not know where they come from, thus magnifying the intrigue that continually surrounds the player.

A broken television noise effect accompanies us everywhere, which can be annoying, but at the same time helps us understand that we are very far from home, from the dangers we are facing. A unique and unrepeatable experience, to which only the short duration can be attributed and which exposes difficulty spikes sometimes somewhat unbalanced. Other than that, it’s a very artistic single-use indie (without replayability) but it has enough quality to convince you, especially if you’re a lover of proposals that are out of the ordinary.