Silver and with quartz details: these are the trophies that the winners of the Mexican GP will receive

This is how the Mexican GP trophies will be (Photo. Twitter / @ mexicogp)

Two weeks after the development Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, the organizers announced the awards that the winners will take at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The confection was characterized by having luxurious details and was in charge of a company specialized in the design and creation of jewelry, objects, as well as pieces of art.

Through the verified Twitter account of the @MexicoGP, the elegant trophies were unveiled. Naturally, the most attractive prize corresponds to the first place and consists of a vertical figure of silver color. It is mounted on a circular base, which is surrounded by a rigid tricolor curtain, alluding to the colors of the Flag of Mexico.

The common feature of trophies is their design and the materials that were used to create them. Each of them has a slim and delicate figure that becomes wider at the base and the tip. Similarly, two pairs of symmetrical wings are born from the center of the figure and rise to detach from the rest of the body and crown the upper part of the crown.

Checo Pérez is one of the favorites to take first place (Photo: Tolga Bozoglu / EFE)

According to the official report of the page of the GP of Mexico, silver .925 was the main material that the goldsmiths of the house used for its manufacture by hand. Similarly, for the base, we used a green colored quartz called aventurine to make a clear reference to the national color, although it was also a nod from the event’s title sponsor.

Each of them will have the name of its creditor, which will be known on November 7. For this, a silver plate was designated in the middle of the base where the logos of the Formula 1, as well as that of Grand Prix of Mexico. The name of the pilot and the position will be placed on the base. On the back there is a plate of green, white and red tones, as well as the year 2021.

“For us it is a pleasure to present a trophy that shows the strength and dynamism of the eagle, a bird that we find in our National Shield and reflects in so many ways an entire country. This trophy is the reflection of the great talent and creativity of Mexican artisans and I am sure it is the worthy award for the first three places in the Mexican race “, said Federico González, general director of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City.

Before the Mexican GP, ​​the US GP will be held in Austin, Texas (Photo: Mike Blake / REUTERS)

The design contemplates two different sizes. For the first place (driver and constructor) the trophy will be 60 x 15 x 11 centimeters. Meanwhile, for the second and third place the official measure will be 47 x 13 x 9 centimeters.

After having developed a great season throughout 2021, Sergio Pérez will return to his homeland with the slogan of taking first place on the podium. Although the expectations are very high, he has also established himself as one of the favorites to succeed in the Ciudad Deportiva del Pueblo de la Magdalena Mixiuhca along with his Red Bull teammate, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

The great duo that they have consolidated has brought beneficial results to the Red Bull team. Even, the Mexican has already climbed to the top of the podium on one occasion while in a couple more he obtained the third place. In addition to this, Verstappen has achieved it in 12 times, so that the encouragement of the public may be the necessary incentive for the couple to get the first places in the Mexican GP.

