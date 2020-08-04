Silver coin will be presented to every guest in Ayodhya, photo of Ram Darbar will be printed

Ayodhya: A silver coin will be presented as a Prasad to every guest invited to the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony on Wednesday for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. On one side of the silver coin is the image of Rama Darbar which has Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman and on the other side is a symbol of trust. Also Read – Mohammad Sharif, who has cremated more than 25 thousand unclaimed dead bodies, was invited to join the land worship

Guests will also be given a ‘Laddu’ box and a picture of Ram Darbar. According to sources, on August 5, more than 1.25 lakh laddus called ‘Raghupati Laddus’ will be distributed to the residents of Ayodhya and others. Also Read – A photo of the proposed Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple came out, it will look like this

All the guests coming from other districts or the state have been asked to reach Ayodhya by Tuesday evening, as the boundaries of the district will be sealed in the evening. Also Read – Hanuman Chalisa recited at home, Kamal Nath said – We are sending 11 bricks of silver to Ayodhya

A total of 175 people have been invited to perform Bhoomipujan from Shri Ram Mandir Trust, which includes about 135 saints, who will come from different parts of the country. There is a code on every invitation card, which is designed for security. Former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will not attend the ceremony.

(Input IANS)