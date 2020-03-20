Silver Lining: Kevin Smith Is Finishing Scripts Like Mallrats 2 While In Quarantine

In fact, even when Kevin Smith finishes the Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3 scripts within the close to future, that’s only one step of the filmmaking course of. Subsequent he’ll should determine which of these films he needs to deliver to life first and get preproduction rolling. Additionally needless to say between how the coronavirus has impacted the movie trade and the initiatives Smith’s already engaged on, just like the Netflix sequence Masters of the Universe: Revelation, it could be a very long time till Smith is ready to begin rolling cameras on both of those films.