Silver Lining: Kevin Smith Is Finishing Scripts Like Mallrats 2 While In Quarantine

Because the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world over, not solely are quite a few companies, reminiscent of film theaters, shutting down indefinitely, however individuals have been suggested to quarantine/socially distance and never go outdoors greater than vital. While staying indoors for prolonged intervals would drive many stir loopy, filmmaker Kevin Smith, he’s utilizing the chance end some scripts he has in improvement, just like the Mallrats sequel he resumed work on earlier this yr.
Taking to his Fb web page, Kevin Smith mentioned the next about how he’s adjusting to life in these coronavirus-filled instances:
Exercising extra is definitely admirable, however for individuals who observe together with Kevin Smith’s skilled profession, the larger information right here is that as a result of his schedule is cleared for the following month or so, he’ll have time to complete his subsequent two View Askewniverse films, Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3. Hey, if one door closes, one other one opens, and this new door permits Smith to progress additional on the following installments of the shared continuity he launched in 1994 with Clerks, his debut film.
Though Kevin Smith spent the vast majority of the 2010s away from the View Askewniverse, he returned to its heat embrace final yr with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, marking the hetero-life mates’ first dwell motion look in 13 years. Together with receiving quite a few optimistic evaluations, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot additionally broke some fascinating field workplace data because of its unorthodox launch.
Lest you thought that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot can be Kevin Smith’s last View Askewniverse outing, the author/director introduced a month earlier than the film’s launch that he was writing a brand new Clerks 3 script. Then in January, Smith revealed that he’d additionally resurrected Mallrats 2, albeit with a brand new title.
Initially conceived as a simple cinematic follow-up its predecessor, there was a interval the place the Mallrats sequel was reimagined as a tv miniseries. Nevertheless, after pitching the sequence to 6 networks and never getting any takers, Smith shelved the Mallrats sequence in early 2017. Three years later, he’s again to engaged on this sequel as a theatrical launch with a brand new title, although no particular plot particulars have been revealed but.
As for Clerks 3, Kevin Smith began engaged on that again in 2012, however 5 years later, he shelved the threequel as a result of Jeff Anderson, who performed Randal Graves within the first two Clerks films, opted to not return. Two years later, Smith introduced he was writing a brand new model of Clerks 3 that Anderson agreed to look in. The brand new Clerks 3 will observe Randal struggling a coronary heart assault and, after recovering, deciding to make a film about his and Dante Hicks’ lives working in a comfort retailer.
In fact, even when Kevin Smith finishes the Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3 scripts within the close to future, that’s only one step of the filmmaking course of. Subsequent he’ll should determine which of these films he needs to deliver to life first and get preproduction rolling. Additionally needless to say between how the coronavirus has impacted the movie trade and the initiatives Smith’s already engaged on, just like the Netflix sequence Masters of the Universe: Revelation, it could be a very long time till Smith is ready to begin rolling cameras on both of those films.
Regardless, we right here at CinemaBlend will share any main information regarding Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3 that is available in. For now, look via our 2020 launch schedule to maintain monitor of what films are set to return out later this yr… for now.
