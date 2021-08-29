Silver medal in Paralympic Video games: Bhavina’s circle of relatives and villagers celebrated by means of taking part in Garba

Mehsana: Members of the family and buddies carried out the standard ‘Garba’ dance at her local Sundhiya village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district after Para desk tennis participant Bhavina Ben Patel gained a historical silver medal within the ultimate of the ladies’s singles Magnificence 4 match of the Paralympic Video games in Tokyo on Sunday. Celebrated by means of lighting fixtures firecrackers and making use of Gulal on each and every different. On the similar time, the CM of Gujarat has introduced a praise of 3 crore rupees to Bhavina.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Surprise to India in javelin throw, now not a unmarried strive by means of Ranjeet Bhati within the ultimate

Bhavinaben’s father Hasmukh Patel informed newshounds after his victory, “He is also a disabled individual however we’ve by no means noticed him like this. For us he’s ‘divine’. We’re extraordinarily satisfied that he gained a silver medal for the rustic.” Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Rakesh Kumar reaches pre-quarterfinals, Shyam Sundar Swami knocked out

#WATCH Members of the family and buddies of Para-paddler Bhavina Patel in Mehsana carry out ‘garba’ to have fun her bringing house a Silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Video games percent.twitter.com/h55CAAycOG – ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Hasmukh runs a small grocery store within the village. A big display used to be put in in Bhavinaben’s local village to look at the reside telecast of his fit from Tokyo. Folks had accumulated since morning to look at the fit. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics: After attaining the overall, Bhavina stated – not anything is not possible by means of operating exhausting

Even if Bhavinaben needed to face the defeat of the overall of his first Paralympic, however regardless of this, other people celebrated fiercely. With the tip of the fit, other people began dancing, lighting fixtures firecrackers and throwing gulal at each and every different. One in all his family members stated, “As you’ll be able to see we’ve been taking part in Garba since morning after Bhavina gained the silver medal. We’re making all arrangements for his grand welcome.” He stated that he’s more than pleased at the fulfillment of Bhavinaben and he’s feeling happy with his victory.

Bhavinaben misplaced 0-3 to international primary Zhou Ying of China within the ultimate, however she controlled to change into the second one Indian girl participant to win a medal on the Paralympic Video games. Thirty-four-year-old Bhavinaben misplaced 7-11 5-11 6-11 to two-time Paralympic gold medalist Zhou in 19 mins.