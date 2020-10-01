Silvercup Studios Sold to Hackman Capital and Square Mile Capital

Hackman Capital Companions and Square Mile Capital have acquired Silvercup Studios, the high-profile unbiased movie and tv studio in New York Metropolis, for an undisclosed value from brothers Stuart and Alan Suna.

The acquisition, which incorporates the property’s operational parts and gear, was introduced late Wednesday. It’s the seventh acquisition made by the three way partnership’s media platform.

Based in 1983 on the positioning of the Silvercup Bakery, the studio has three campuses in Lengthy Island Metropolis and the Bronx, overlaying 10.4 acres with 23 sound phases totaling greater than 240,000 sq. toes of workplaces and 265,000 sq. toes of manufacturing help area.

Silvercup’s three studio places are the Most important Lot and East Lot in Lengthy Island Metropolis and Silvercup North within the Bronx. The corporate mentioned every has a full slate of productions presently underway together with HBO’s “Succession” and FX’s “Pose.” Silvercup was the manufacturing dwelling to “Intercourse and the Metropolis,” “The Sopranos” and “30 Rock.”

The Wall Avenue Journal reported on Sept. 25 that the worth of the deal was $500 million.

Alan Suna, who will proceed as chairman of Silvercup Studios, mentioned, “In 1983, my father Harry, brother Stuart and I began on this journey to construct Silvercup Studios into one of many preeminent studios in New York. After 37 years, we sought to tackle the proper accomplice to assist us additional develop and develop the studio enterprise because the trade has continued to thrive in New York Metropolis. After cautious consideration, we selected the Hackman Capital Companions/Square Mile Capital Platform, together with The MBS Group, as a result of their management embodies the values that we maintain pricey, together with retaining the devoted workforce that helped us obtain a lot success.”

The three way partnership additionally owns The Culver Studios in downtown Culver Metropolis, Calif., and dwelling to Amazon Studios; The Culver Steps, a recently-constructed constructing additionally dwelling to Amazon Studios; Tv Metropolis Studios, the previous CBS broadcasting facility in West Hollywood; Manhattan Seaside Studios, a 22-acre, state-of-the-art studio manufacturing facility in Manhattan Seaside, Calif.; Second Line Phases in Louisiana; and The MBS Group, the studio operations firm and supplier of manufacturing gear and providers to greater than 40 studios and over 300 sound phases globally.

Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital Companions, mentioned, “Because the main unbiased proprietor and operator of studio properties, we’re past thrilled to add the enduring Silvercup Studios to our portfolio of distinguished studio and media belongings. We glance ahead to working carefully with Silvercup’s founders in addition to leveraging The MBS Group’s international platform to proceed to present a full suite of studio operations and ancillary providers in New York to the world’s prime content material creators.”