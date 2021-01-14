Silvergate Media Opens ‘Octonauts’ Attraction in Shanghai

Sony’s U.Okay. and U.S.-based Silvergate Media has opened an “Octonauts”-themed attraction throughout the Changfeng Ocean World theme park in Shanghai. Ocean World is backed by the U.Okay.’s Merlin Entertainments and is a part of the Sea Life international aquariums chain.

Initially set to have opened in June final 12 months, the “Octonauts” attraction lastly opened on Dec. 28, 2020.

The attraction features a fully-submerged Octopod capsule inside Merlin Leisure’s ‘Ray Bay’ expertise at Ocean World. Guests to the brand new attraction can be part of their favourite characters together with Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and Peso. They will be taught in regards to the world’s oceans and assist save child rays. It’s now forecast to draw 500,000 guests yearly.

The attraction’s opening loosely coincides with the Jan. 8, 2021 Chinese language theatrical outing of animated film “The Octonauts: The Ring of Fireplace,” which is backed by Silvergate and China’s Wanda Photos. The film earned $5.46 million (RMB35.8 million) in its first seven days in Chinese language cinemas and is presently additionally out there on Netflix in the remainder of the world.

The “Octonauts” collection focusing on pre-school and children audiences was hatched by a inventive crew that’s largely based mostly in New York and Los Angeles, with business exercise run out of London. Silvergate additionally makes the “Peter Rabbit” animated collection and Nick Jr. present “Sunny Day.”

The corporate introduced the launch of the theme park roughly a 12 months after it teamed with Chinese language state broadcaster CCTV to co-produce Season 5 of “Octonauts.” It subsequently contracted with Wanda for 2 films.

Silvergate now says {that a} new spin-off collection “Octonauts: Above & Past” will debut in the fourth quarter of 2021, with licensing companions to be introduced shortly.