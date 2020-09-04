Silvio Berlusconi Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

The Italian media-mogul-turned politician, who served three phrases because the nation’s prime minister, has been admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele clinic after he reportedly contracted the virus in Sardinia.

Berlusconi, who’s 83, spent the night time in hospital in Milan the place he has been identified with being within the early phases of double pneumonia, Italy’s ANSA information company reported on Friday. He’s not in intensive care, based on Sky Italia information.

Berlusconi had been quarantining in his residence at Arcore, after getting back from a vacation Sardinia. His 30-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, a politician along with his conservative Forza Italia get together, has additionally examined optimistic for coronavirus, as have his son Luigi and daughter Barbara, based on Italian press stories.

There may be hypothesis within the Italian media that Berlusconi might have contracted the virus from both of youngsters or presumably from flamboyant Italian entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, a former Formulation One group boss who owns Sardinia’s Billionaire nightclub, identified for its wild disco events filled with celebrities which has grow to be a COVID-19 hotspot. Briatore, who has examined optimistic and was additionally hospitalized, visited Berlusconi at his villa in Sardinia.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia get together is vying for votes in six Italian regional elections later this month having shaped a coalition with the nation’s far-right League and Brothers of Italy forces.

In the meantime his Mediaset TV group on Thursday was hit by a ruling that handed over a serious victory to France’s Vivendi of their lengthy operating dispute.

The court docket stated that an Italian regulation that had been forcing Vivendi to forfeit a portion of its voting rights related to a stake they maintain in Mediaset was towards EU guidelines. Vivendi now has full voting rights for its 29% stake in Mediaset, which is 44% owned by the Berlusconi household.