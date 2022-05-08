Simeone got fully into the controversy of the corridor to Real Madrid and put Argentina as a comparison

Cholo Simeone spoke from Atlético’s corridor to Real Madrid

Real Madrid became champion in Spain when there are four days left for the end of the season in addition to having brought out their winning lineage in the Champions League for the semifinals against Manchester City. Waiting for the decisive duel against Liverpool, the You meringues will visit Atlético Madrid in a tough classic match, which he will not make the famous entertainment hall in the stadium Wanda Metropolitano. The controversy in the Spanish capital is installed and Diego Simeone he plunged into it.

“Always in this search for questions, they try to generate controversy, what he said, what he feels… The reality is what the club said in a statement, explanatory perfect, to congratulate Real Madrid above all, to the footballers to his body technician because he has done a great job, great respect for Madrid, who have just become champions, but we have more respect for our people who are with us all day ”, was what Cholo declared at the last press conference.

And in addition, he compared the customs of Spain and Argentina, where this type of bowing is not usually done: “They are ways of life. Spanish society, I don’t know if this is done in other places, it is different and it is done that way. Where I come from I don’t use it, but we live differently too, it’s true”. In the same vein, it was Carlo Ancelotti the one who supported the determination of the opposing team: “Italians are not used to this, everyone does what they feel and we have to respect it. It is a neighboring club, friend, we respect everyone. If they do it well, if not too”.

The tool Nothing less than the chance to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League and the pass to the Spanish Super Cup will be played (the first two of the league go, plus the champion and runner-up of the Copa del Rey): “The reality is that We are in a decisive situation, there are four finals left of those 14 games that we are considering. We will face the derby in the best way, with a lot of enthusiasm and try to avoid everything that is being said about the situation. What worries us is the result.”

And he concluded: “It is going to be very hard until the end, Real, Villarreal, Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Betis and us, we are in that search for an objective that is a priority for the club, in our annual planning it is, hopefully we fulfill it match to party”. Atlético is fourth, 5 points behind Barcelona and 3 behind Sevilla, who complete the podium. After receiving Real, he will visit Elche, play at home against the Sevillians and close as a visitor to Real Sociedad.

KEEP READING:

Alone with Josema Giménez, the benchmark for Atlético de Madrid: “Maestro Tabárez changed the way of living in Uruguay, he deserved a big farewell”

Madrid, the city that perceives itself as the world capital of sport, throbs the arrival of a hot classic that will not have the hall of champions

“There is no money to pay for the pride I have”: Bochini’s emotion after receiving the One Club Man award