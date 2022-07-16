Simeone pressed and Atlético de Madrid is one step away from signing Nahuel Molina: another player from the Argentine team would enter the barter

Nahuel Molina is a fixture on Lionel Scaloni’s list in the Argentine National Team (REUTERS / Natacha Pisarenko)

On Wednesday night, during a dinner with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, owner of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone was clear when talking about the pass market and He stressed that the priority should be to close as soon as possible to a right side and the main one targeted to fill that position is the Argentine Nahuel Molina.

The leadership took note of Cholo’s request and went deep into the negotiations. According to the journalist specializing in transfers Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations with Udinese are one simple step away from having a happy ending. “The deal is closing and soon the player, who also liked Juventus but never tried to bring him to Turin, will go to Spain,” he said.

Nahuel Molina shone in his second season at Udinese

In this way, Nahuel Molina will once again share the squad with his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul, with whom he coincided in his first year in the Friuli team, as well as in the national team. He will also be a companion of another member of the Albicelestelike Angel Correa.

Simeone’s insistence on his signing is due to the fact that he does not have any natural right-back in his squad to satisfy him since Kieran Trippier’s departure to Newcastle. The Colombian Santiago Arias last season was on loan in Granada and Cholo used players such as the Spanish Marcos Llorente, the Danish Daniel Wass or the Spanish Marcos Llorente, the Danish Daniel Wass or the Croatian Sime Vrsaljko (new reinforcement of Olympiakos from Greece).

Nehuén Pérez would enter the negotiation for Molina and his pass would go to Udinese, where he worked last season (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

One of the keys in this negotiation was another soccer player who was called up to the Argentine National Team during Lionel Scaloni’s cycle: Nehuén Pérez. The 22-year-old central marker would stay as part of payment at Udinese, a club in which he stood out last season (22 games and one assist). Mundo Deportivo, for its part, adds that in addition to the defender, the Colchoneros would put on the table a figure of between 15 and 20 million euros to get Molina out of Friuli.

The man who emerged from the Boca Juniors youth academy had a brilliant season in Serie A, also arousing the interest of another giant such as the Old lady. In his second year at the institution, he participated in 37 games, in which he contributed 8 goals and provided 5 assists.

So far, Atlético de Madrid’s reinforcements for this season are the Brazilian left winger Samuel Lino (6.5 million euros to Gil Vicente from Portugal) and the Belgian Axel Witse (free from Borussia Dortmund). In return, in addition to Vrsaljko, the Mexican Héctor Herrera (free to the Houston Dynamo of the MLS), the Uruguayan Luis Suárez (he has not yet defined his future after being left with the pass in his possession) and the striker Giuliano Simeone (the son of the coach went on loan to Real Zaragoza).

