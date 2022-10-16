Simeone revealed the reasons that led him to dismiss the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Atlético de Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo monopolized the flashes of the last transfer market after rumors and speculations about a possible departure of the Portuguese from Manchester United. Until the last day of the transfer period, the Portuguese was linked to several powerful Europeans among which Manchester City, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid stood out.

Much was said about his arrival in the painting mattressa classic rival of Real Madrid, a team where CR7 broke all kinds of records during its nine seasons. However, he now he was the coach red and white, Diego Simeone, the one who broke the silence to explain Why did the negotiation not take place?

“People speak sometimes to tell what they want to tell, not reality”assured The cholo in dialogue with Tigo Sports, when consulted for the moment in which the name of the Portuguese star was paired with the Madrid entity.

Simeone explained why he ruled out the signing of Ronaldo (Reuters)

“A little bird told me that he was tempted to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and another told me that they even talked. He always suffered from him, as he suffered from you, as Cristiano himself has recognized many times. Would you have liked to have it?”, the journalist consulted the 52-year-old technician.

“The little birds told you anything far from what has happened, people sometimes speak to tell what they want to tell, not reality,” said the Argentine coach and added: “Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid. Me I wouldn’t see Palermo or Riquelme playing in River or Ortega in Boca. There are situations that are very clear.

At the same time, he recalled an episode that he experienced when the name of the Portuguese was loudly heard at the doors of the Wanda Metropolitano: “A fan yelled at me in a preseason game, without knowing anything about what was happening but because of the rumors. , a great sentence: ‘Cholo, be careful, the Champions League is not at all costs’. I liked it because it is a very healthy reflection, from a fan, from the heart and reflecting what I felt -me- at the time, beyond not denying Ronaldo’s story “.

Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at Manchester United (Reuters)

On the other hand, Diego Simeone took the opportunity to differentiate what was the arrival of Luis Suárez from Barcelona to this particular casealthough he did not fail to highlight the quality of the former merengue footballer.

“I have no doubt that Ronaldo will score goals againnot the bestiality that he has done all his life, but it is impossible for him to walk away if he is mentally strong as he has always been to show all his strength, hierarchy and the striker he is, “he said.

KEEP READING

Climate of tension and a possible sale after the World Cup: the throes of Rodrigo De Paul’s controversy at Atlético Madrid

Concern in Uruguay: Cavani scored two goals for Valencia, but left at halftime due to discomfort

Alarm in Brazil before the World Cup: Richarlison retired on crutches from the Tottenham game