Simeone’s harsh self-criticism after losing to the worst team in Spain: “You have to prove it, words are boring”

Another tough loss for him. Atletico Madrid from Diego Simeon who is fifth in La Liga, out of the qualifying zone for the next Champions League. The mattress this time he fell from home to the Levantewhich is last in The Leaguehad never won as a visitor in the tournament and had only accumulated one victory in 24 presentations.

“We played a bad game, we lost a nice opportunity to put ourselves in a good situation in the League and we will have to make a double effort for what happened today”he claimed the Argentine coach at a press conference after the match. In addition, he lamented because his team had just won three points in a great game that won 4-3 over Getafe on the hour and today he could not take advantage of the momentum.

Fifth in the championship standings, out of the Champions, Simeone He insisted: “We missed a great opportunity, we have to look to ourselves, the coaching staff and the team to get this off the ground.” One week before playing the first leg of the round of 16 against Manchester Unitedthe coach wanted to be optimistic, despite the bad match against the bottom of the Spanish championship: “You have to be self-critical, see reality, some will think that it is impossible to reach the Champions League, I say no, that it is possible, but You have to prove it with facts because words are boring”.

It is one of the worst campaigns of the Atletico Madrid in his 10 years at the helm of the club: he has received 34 goals in 25 games -never so many at this point- and is 15 points behind the leader, Real Madrid. However, the coach knows that he is still on time and the series against the English team will be vital for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, the tool will visit the Osasunato look for a victory as a visitor, something that they have not achieved in La Liga since November 28, 2021 when they thrashed 4-1 against Cádiz. From there, in that condition he added four falls and a draw. Time is running out for him mattress.

