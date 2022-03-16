Simeone’s historic mark in the Champions League that only Guardiola surpasses

Diego Simeone was news again, but not because of the series of adverse results as he suffered weeks ago in the Spanish League and the Copa del Rey. This time, Cholo won all the front pages of the newspapers for the historic classification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

His Atletico Madrid eliminated neither more nor less than Manchester United at the mythical Old Trafford. After the 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, the revenge went to the Colchonero thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Renán Lodi. In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Devils said goodbye to the most important competition at club level in Europe.

With this 2-1 aggregate victory, Atlético de Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by sixth time in nine editions with Diego Pablo Simeone as coach, since the 2013-2014 season. Until the arrival of the Argentine coach, the Spanish cast had only reached that stage five times between the 1955-1956 and 2010-2011 seasons.

In addition, since Cholo debuted in the Champions League only Pep Guardiola reached the quarterfinals more times. The Spanish coach he did it eight timeswhile The German Jürgen Klopp completes the podium with five.

The nine Champions League of Cholo Simeone as coach of Atlético de Madrid (Source: @mavegol)

Meanwhile, according to data provided by Silvio Maverino, Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid became the first team in the history of the Champions League to eliminate three different English teams that were champions in direct crosses in the competition: these are Chelsea (2014), Liverpool (2020) and Manchester United (2022).

Simeone did not doubt about those who question his speculative style and after qualifying he assured that the mattress team “is not ashamed to play folded back”. “This is a moment of happiness because in this club there are many people working to make things go well, involved to emerge from the irregularity that has haunted us in the last month and a half, and when the team works as such, it excites me a lot” Cholo highlighted at the press conference reproduced by DPA.

”This team isn’t ashamed of playing with a back seat and knowing what to do to not fit in against a team with many options like Manchester United. We could even have hurt on several occasions, but the goal appeared before the end of the first half and in the second we made one of the best defensive efforts of the season”pointed after the 1-0 with a goal from the Brazilian Renán Lodi.

The irregularity referred to by the DT, who will turn 52 on the 28th of next month, came “after a brilliant season. Of having emerged champions after an extraordinary year in La Liga. And now it costs us regularity. But lately we have shown another energy and now the transitions are much faster and on the counterattack we can do damage to the rivals, something very important for us”.

“Afterwards, we know what the way to win the Champions League is, but at this moment the first thing that concerns us and concerns us is the next League match with Rayo Vallecano, because we want to give the president of our club, Enrique Cerezo, a victory in his 1,000 official matches at the head of the institution”, he revealed. “And on that route, surely beating United in Manchester, Chelsea or Liverpool today in England is not easy, and that is why all these memories will not be forgotten and will last forever”, completed an exultant Simeone as a long time ago it was not seen

