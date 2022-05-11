Simeone’s luxurious mansion in Madrid: soccer field, swimming pool and the particular detail in the dressing room

Cholo Simeone opened the doors of his house and his details were known (Prime Video)

Details of the mansion were known Diego Pablo Simeon in Madrid, which has various amenities such as a soccer field, swimming pool and exclusive details in the mattress team coach’s dressing room. There, the Cholo shares his life with his wife Carla Pereyra and his daughters Francesca and Valentina.

The characteristics of the place and its intimacy could be seen in the documentary on the platform Prime Video in which the former midfielder of the Argentine national team tells his story as a footballer and strategist, functions in which he was very successful and in the position of DT he is considered one of the best in the world, after a decade at Atlético Madrid, in which won eight titles, including two La Liga titles and two Europa League titles.

The former player who emerged from Vélez Sarsfield had a long career that began in 1987 and that after 15 years in Europe ended in Racing in 2006, his first team as coach. El Cholo, who as a professional soccer player played 626 games and 108 with the Albicelesteopened the doors of his property in the Spanish capital.

In his huge dressing room he keeps about 30 black shirts (Prime Video)

In this relaxed setting and accompanied by his family, the 52-year-old coach reviews his team’s time in La Liga 2020/2021. Also his memories of when he emigrated from Argentina to Italy at the age of 20 to play for Pisa. He later went to Spain and played for Sevilla, where he was teammate Diego Maradona and led by Charles Bilardohis first step at Atlético Madrid and his return to Calcio with Inter and Lazio.

Among the details that can be seen in the images are a swimming pool, a soccer field in impeccable condition and a wardrobe with 30 identical black shirts, which are the ones he usually wears in every Atlético match. It is part of his uniform, all the same color with his suit, tie, belt, and shoes. In the various interviews the DT reveals how much he loves his black shirts. Although also has a 20 white shirtsbut Cholo does not come out of combination since it is the one with which he feels the most to dress.

In turn, the mansion has large windows that allow good light. Apart from the soccer field, where Cholo usually has fun with the visits of his older children, Giovanni, Gianluca and Giuliano (fruit of the marriage with Carolina Baldini), you can see a good-sized park where the entrance to the house is and the driveway where he parks his Range Rover, also completely black.

The living room has large, modern armchairs and they are located in front of the fireplace, on a long-haired gray rug. In the dining room there is a long table that is usually used when the whole family gets together.

The soccer field where he plays with his older children (Prime Video)

The house is located on the outskirts of the city, more precisely in La Finca de Pozuelo de Alarcón. In this kind of closed neighborhood, which is located about eight kilometers from the Spanish capital, Simeone and Carla are neighbors of several celebrities, ranging from athletes, politicians, artists and many celebrities who choose this lifestyle.

This exclusive housing sector was founded in 1989, in a wooded area where only a few houses were first built. But due to its tranquility, security and how it is surrounded by trees, the real estate development gained strength and they forced all the buyers of lots to build their residences under the tutelage of the architect Joaquín Torres, so that all the properties will continue with a similar appearance.

According to For you, these types of housing in that neighborhood ranges from 10.5 million dollars. “We bought this house a while ago and have completely renovated it. It reflects how we like to live, with spaces to share with the family and, above all, lots of natural light”, indicated Carla in an interview with the magazine Hola.

