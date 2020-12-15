Simon Bird’s ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer season’ Set for February Launch

MONDAY, Dec. 14

Greenwich Acquires North American Rights to ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer season’

Greenwich Leisure has purchased North American distribution rights to “Days of the Bagnold Summer season,” the directorial debut of Simon Hen (star of “The Inbetweeners”), for a Feb. 19 launch in theaters and on demand.

Hen’s comedy, which premiered at the Locarno Movie Pageant, incorporates a soundtrack by Belle & Sebastian and is predicated on the graphic novel by Joff Winterhart with a screenplay written by Lisa Owens. Starring Earl Cave, Monica Dolan and Rob Brydon, the movie explores the wobbly relationship between a well-intentioned single librarian and her black-clad teenage son, who’d fairly hearken to Metallica than his mom.

“Days of the Bagnold Summer season” was produced by Matthew James Wilkinson and co-produced by Isabelle Georgeaux with govt producers James Appleton, James Atherton, Reinhard Besser, Will Clarke, Walter Mair, Andy Mayson, Jan Tempo, Mike Runagall and Pat Wintersgill. The movie has a 90% “contemporary” score on Rotten Tomatoes. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Freestyle Buys ‘Buck Run’ for January Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the drama “Buck Run,” directed by Nick Frangione and written by David Hauslein, Selection has discovered completely. The movie stars James Le Gros, Kevin J. O’Connor, Amy Hargreaves, Alicia Goranson, Jim Parrack, Angus Macfadyen, and Nolan Lyons. It’s loosely primarily based on Frangione’s childhood recollections of rising up as an outsider in rural Pennsylvania. “Buck Run” is the story of heartbroken 15-year-old Shaw (Lyons) who should transfer in together with his estranged, alcoholic father (Le Gros) after the dying of his mom. The movie might be obtainable to lease and personal on North American digital HD web, cable and satellite tv for pc platforms on Jan. 15.

‘Alaska Is a Drag’ Getting Dec. 31 Launch

Array Releasing has purchased the North American rights to Shaz Bennett’s dramedy “Alaska Is a Drag” and plans a Dec. 31 launch on Netflix.

The movie is a fish-out-of-water dramedy centering on Leo (Martin L. Washington Jr.), a glam-obsessed younger man with goals of being a drag famous person whereas working in a fish cannery in Alaska and defending himself in opposition to homophobic assaults. After taking abuse from the city bully one too many occasions, Leo and his twin sister Tristen (Maya Washington) put his unlikely punching abilities to the take a look at with the assist of his boss and former novice boxer (Jason Scott Lee).

Margaret Cho, Matt Dallas, Christopher O’Shea, Kevin Daniels and Nia Peeples co-star. Producers are Melanie Miller, Diane Becker, Bennett and Jean- Pierre Caner.