Simon Cowell and David Walliams took part in knife throwing act on Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent kicked-off with a death-defying knife throwing act on Saturday night time – and decide Simon Cowell made positive that he and fellow decide David Walliams obtained in on the motion…

Claire-Marie and Jason, a “hazard act” from Kent, impressed judges with their fearlessness and Jason’s blindfolded knife throwing – earlier than Cowell instructed that he and a really apprehensive Walliams ought to take part in the act, to gasps and cheering from the stay viewers.

Walliams had his eyes screwed shut in worry as he and Cowell stood again to again, flying knives narrowly lacking them with every throw.

“Sadly you missed David,” Cowell joked after the efficiency ended. “It’s at all times good to face up there to understand how scary it’s for the particular person. I such as you two lots, good for you.”

Amanda Holden stated of the act, “Sensible enjoyable – it was ace.”

Alesha Dixon added, “I completely liked it – you [Claire-Marie] are a show-woman.”

The pair left with 4 yeses from the judges – however Jason can even be tasked with matching Claire-Marie’s showmanship throughout their subsequent efficiency.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm subsequent Saturday